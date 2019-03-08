Search

Trial of Norwich man accused of raping, assaulting and threatening to kill woman due to start today

PUBLISHED: 06:30 04 November 2019

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A man is today due to go on trial accused of a series of offences against a woman, including rape, assaults and making threats to kill her.

Nathan Atkins, 28, is accused of two counts of rape against the woman - who cannot be named for legal reasons - on Feburary 15.

Atkins, of Ber Street, Norwich, is also accused of threatening to kill the woman on May 10.

He has also been charged with unlawlful wounding, assault occasioning actual bodiy harm, two counts of assault by beating and a further offence of controlling and coercive behaviour.

These offences are all said to have happened between 2017 and 2019.

On Thursday, September 12, Atkins appeared at Norwich Crown Court, denying all eight charges.

