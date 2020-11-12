Search

Trial of men accused of rape adjourned after cancer diagnosis

PUBLISHED: 11:05 12 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:05 12 November 2020

The trial of Kevin Duffield and Matthew Foster who are accused of raping the same woman has been adjourned. Picture: Adrian Judd.

The trial of two men accused of raping a woman has been adjourned after one of the defendants was diagnosed with cancer, a court has heard.

Kevin Duffield, 52, of Carter’s Lane, Stratton Strawless, and co-defendant Matthew Foster, 59, of Banningham Road, Aylsham, have both previously pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape of the same woman.

Duffield has also previously denied a count of sexual assault on the same woman.

The offences are alleged to date back to 2015.

A trial was due to take place at Norwich Crown Court on November 16 but the case was listed for a mention on Thursday (November 12).

The court heard Foster had been diagnosed with cancer and was to undergo treatment.

A new date was fixed for July 19 next year by which time it was hoped he would be fit for trial.

Recorder Guy Ayers ordered the court he given an update as to Foster’s condition by the end of January next year.

