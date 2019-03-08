Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Trial of men accused of Norwich knife attack is adjourned

PUBLISHED: 13:30 16 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:44 16 May 2019

File photo of Castle Meadow in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY.

File photo of Castle Meadow in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY.

Archant Norfolk 2017

The jury in the trial of two men who have been accused of wounding one person and attempting to wound another in a Norwich knife attack have been sent home for the day.

Munsey Varnadore, 20, and Cain Watson, 22, have gone on trial at Norwich Crown Court accused of wounding Aaron Goffin with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and attempting to wound Yamaha Partridge with intent as well as possession of a knife.

It follows an incident on Castle Meadow, Norwich on July 30, 2017, when Mr Goffin was stabbed in the arm in a late-night knife attack.

You may also want to watch:

Both Varnadore, of St Edmundsbury Road, King's Lynn, and Watson, of Angel Road, Norwich, have denied the charges.

The jury were notified on Thursday, May 16 that there was a problem and they were sent home for the day.

The case is expected to resume at 10.45am tomorrow Friday, May 16.

The trial continues.

Most Read

Two seriously injured and road closed as three police cars crash in training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man suffers ‘life-changing’ injury in A11 crash

The southbound A11 near Wymondham. One lane of the road was closed near the Wymondham offslip due to a road traffic collision. Picture: Google

Inquest opens into death of doctor found at Lidl

The car in which a man's body was found at Lidl in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

‘They use you and then drop you with no support’ - Norfolk mum who appeared on Jeremy Kyle speaks out

Rachel Roberts and her daughter. Photo: Courtesy of Rachel Roberts

Popular Norwich takeaway up for sale as owner looks to retirement

Urban Munch in Castle Meadow in Norwich Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘I saw no tyre marks’ - Father wins battle with council over son’s motorcycle riding on his land

Google Earth image showing what appears to be a motorcycle track in Wiggenhall St Mary Magdalen. Picture:

Bomb scare at school sees pupils evacuated and police called

Alderman Peel High School, Wells. Pupils have been evacuated from the school after an unexploded shell was brought onto the site. Picture: IAN BURT

Woman crashed into three cars in Tesco car park after arguing with passenger

File photo of the customer car park at the Tesco Extra store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass.

It won the ‘best restaurant’ in Norfolk award, but is it worthy of the title?

Lobster platter Credit: James Randle

Rich list reveals wealthiest people in East Anglia

Kirsten Rausing pictured at Trinity Park to receive her Honorary Degree from UCS Picture ARCHANT

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man hears ‘quick screech and bang’ as two are seriously injured in three car crash during police exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Inquest opens into death of doctor found at Lidl

The car in which a man's body was found at Lidl in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Work to start on £4.6m roundabout at Norfolk crash blackspot

Work is starting on the Hempnall roundabout. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Teenage driver killed in A140 crash was phone messaging, inquest hears

Shannon Gittings, 17, from Diss, who died in a car crash on the A140. Picture: Gittings family

Boost to new homes in a Norfolk village thanks to the NDR

Pictured left to right; Louise Thomson, sales manager, Mark Cotes, managing director, Matthew Ward, land director, Cllr Judy Leggett  chair of Broadland District Council, Trevor Bowden, site manager. Pic: submitted
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists