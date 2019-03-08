Trial of men accused of Norwich knife attack is adjourned

The jury in the trial of two men who have been accused of wounding one person and attempting to wound another in a Norwich knife attack have been sent home for the day.

Munsey Varnadore, 20, and Cain Watson, 22, have gone on trial at Norwich Crown Court accused of wounding Aaron Goffin with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and attempting to wound Yamaha Partridge with intent as well as possession of a knife.

It follows an incident on Castle Meadow, Norwich on July 30, 2017, when Mr Goffin was stabbed in the arm in a late-night knife attack.

Both Varnadore, of St Edmundsbury Road, King's Lynn, and Watson, of Angel Road, Norwich, have denied the charges.

The jury were notified on Thursday, May 16 that there was a problem and they were sent home for the day.

The case is expected to resume at 10.45am tomorrow Friday, May 16.

The trial continues.