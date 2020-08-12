Jury discharged in case of man accused of murdering daughter

Maisie Newell, who allegedly died as a result of injuries she sustained as a baby which left her disabled. Her father Dean Smith, 45, from Bushey, Watford, Herts, has pleaded guilty to manslaughter but denies murder and stands trial at the Old Bailey Photo: Family Handout/PA Wire

The trial of a man accused of murdering his 13-year-old daughter after throwing her across the room in a temper when she was a baby resulting in injuries which left her disabled has been halted after the jury was discharged.

In August 2000, Maisie Newell suffered a fractured skull and brain injuries after allegedly being thrown into her cot when she was four weeks old.

She died on June 28, 2014, while living at Terrington St Clement in Norfolk as a result of the earlier injuries, which left her disabled, the Old Bailey heard.

Her father Dean Smith, 45, from Bushey, near Watford, who had admitted manslaughter, has this week gone on trial in London after he denied murder.

But the trial was halted on Wednesday (August 12) and the jury discharged.

It is understood a new jury will be sworn into try the case although there is not currently a new trial date.