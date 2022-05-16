Gorleston murder accused not yet fit to enter plea
- Credit: Norfolk Police
The trial of a man accused of the murder of an 83-year-old woman will not go ahead this summer.
Alan Scott, 41, had been due to stand trial at Norwich Crown Court on June 6 having been charged with the murder of Patricia Holland in July last year.
Scott, formerly of Lowestoft Road, Gorleston, appeared on Monday (May 16) when the court was told the defendant was still unfit to enter a plea.
Philip McGhee, prosecuting, said it followed the prognosis of two psychiatrists, with the defendant - who is also charged with preventing burial of a dead body - set to see another psychiatrist on May 25.
The prosecutor said it meant there would be an application to vacate the current June trial date.
He said it was a "regrettable position" but said a date needed to be set for a further case management hearing.
Judge Alice Robinson vacated the trial date and ordered the case be mentioned again on June 6.
Pat Holland was last seen on July 24 last year at around 9.20pm near her home in Lowestoft Road, Gorleston, with her family reporting concerns for her safety the following day when they could not contact her.
Following extensive searches of her home, partial human remains were discovered.