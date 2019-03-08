Woman to stand trial in Norwich accused of the murder of her husband

A woman will go on trial next month accused of the murder of her husband in Wymondham.

Kumarathas Rajasingam, 57, was found at a property in Burdock Close in the town on Saturday, March 16 with serious wounds to his head and chest.

He was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment but died the following morning.

A Home Office post-mortem examination determined that the likely cause of death was multiple organ failure arising from stab wounds.

Jeyamalar Kumarathas, 54, of Burdock Close, Wymondham, has denied the murder of her husband.

She appeared in custody at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday (November 7) speaking through an interpreter via videolink for the short hearing.

Both the prosecution and defence agreed the case would be ready for trial on December 2.

The trial is expected to last for two weeks.