Man to go on trial for attempted murder after Norwich stabbing
PUBLISHED: 00:41 07 October 2019 | UPDATED: 00:41 07 October 2019
Archant
A man is due to go on trial accused of attempted murder following an incident in Norwich where two woman were stabbed.
Paul Brine, 66, of Randell Close, North Walsham, has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder following an incident on Riverside Road, in Norwich, on November 8, last year.
You may also want to watch:
Two women, in their 60s and 70s, suffered stab wounds outside an address on the road during the incident with both having to be taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment.
Brine is set to go on trial today (Monday, October 7) at Norwich Crown Court.
Last month the court heard how following psychiatric reports he would no longer be running insanity as a defence with intent now the only issue to decide.
Brine has previously admitted a second count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm against the second victim.
Comments have been disabled on this article.