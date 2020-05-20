Two men to go on trial in Norwich accused of rape of the same woman

Two men charged with raping a woman are set to go on trial later this year at Norwich Crown Court.

Kevin Duffield, 52, of Carter’s Lane, Stratton Strawless, and co-defendant Matthew Foster, 59, of Banningham Road, Aylsham, have both previously pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape of the same woman.

Duffield has also previously denied a count of sexual assault on the same woman.

The offences are alleged to date back to 2015.

The case was listed at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday (May 20) as the current trial date could not be accommodated in the wake of the lockdown imposed following the coronavirus outbreak.

A new trial date of November 16 was agreed.

Neither defendant appeared in court.

Lori Tucker appeared for the prosecution at the hearing.

Philip Sutton appeared for Duffield and Matthew McNiff appeared for Foster.