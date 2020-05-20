Search

Advanced search

Two men to go on trial in Norwich accused of rape of the same woman

PUBLISHED: 15:11 20 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:11 20 May 2020

Norwich Crown Court. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Norwich Crown Court. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

Two men charged with raping a woman are set to go on trial later this year at Norwich Crown Court.

Kevin Duffield, 52, of Carter’s Lane, Stratton Strawless, and co-defendant Matthew Foster, 59, of Banningham Road, Aylsham, have both previously pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape of the same woman.

Duffield has also previously denied a count of sexual assault on the same woman.

The offences are alleged to date back to 2015.

You may also want to watch:

The case was listed at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday (May 20) as the current trial date could not be accommodated in the wake of the lockdown imposed following the coronavirus outbreak.

A new trial date of November 16 was agreed.

Neither defendant appeared in court.

Lori Tucker appeared for the prosecution at the hearing.

Philip Sutton appeared for Duffield and Matthew McNiff appeared for Foster.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Motoring company collapses owing almost £130,000 blaming coronavirus

SWM Motors in Brandon has brought in liquidators making eight people and two directors redundant. Picture: GoogleMaps

‘Our village is not a tourist attraction’ - Anger over number of day trippers

This picture was taken at Overstrand.

Man knocked unconscious during disturbance in seaside village

Police were called to The Craft in Winterton on Sunday (May 17) where a man had been knocked unconscious following a disturbance. Picture: Google Maps.

Risk of more coronavirus spikes prompts call to learn lessons from Norfolk response

Norfolk County Council leader Andrew Proctor (left) and opposition Labour leader Steve Morphew (right). Picture: Neil Perry/Norfolk County Council/Denise Bradley

Hottest day of the year expected as thunderstorms loom

Norfolk is expected to have its hottest day of the year on May 20 , and thunderstorms could follow on May 21. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘It was an invasion’ - Seaside holiday park hits out at ‘selfish’ day-trippers

Head of Security Fred Folkes said that there were plenty of signs and barriers warning people the park was shut, but families

‘Our village is not a tourist attraction’ - Anger over number of day trippers

This picture was taken at Overstrand.

Fish and chip shop forced to shut early due to hundreds of orders

Jason Fish, who owns and runs the Jason's Fish and Chips in Rackheath. The chippy has reopened during lockdown. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Deep cleans and refundable deposits - Norfolk’s campsites are getting ready to reopen

Deer's Glade caravan park at Hanworth. Picture: Deer's Glade

Holiday parks look ahead to possible summer reopening

Center Parcs, which has a site at Elveden in Suffolk, is preparing to potentially reopen in July with social distancing measures in place. Picture: Jessica Marshall-Pearce

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Motoring company collapses owing almost £130,000 blaming coronavirus

SWM Motors in Brandon has brought in liquidators making eight people and two directors redundant. Picture: GoogleMaps

One new coronavirus related death in Norfolk

Norfolk and Norwich Hospital April 2020 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Cinema to reopen with new regime to cut virus risk

The Arc Cinema in Great Yarmouth will open on July 4 if the government gives the go ahead Picture: Pause Time PHotography

Man knocked unconscious during disturbance in seaside village

Police were called to The Craft in Winterton on Sunday (May 17) where a man had been knocked unconscious following a disturbance. Picture: Google Maps.

Seaside village singled out for wind farm cable landfall

Energy firm Equinor is looking to expand its existing offshore wind farms off Cromer and Sheringham. Picture: Jan Arne Wold
Drive 24