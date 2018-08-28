Search

Trial date set for man accused of death by dangerous driving following Norfolk crash

PUBLISHED: 17:25 08 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:25 08 November 2018

The Foulden Road near Didlington where the fatal collision occured on October 9. Picture: Simon Parkin

The Foulden Road near Didlington where the fatal collision occured on October 9. Picture: Simon Parkin

Archant

A man charged with causing death by dangerous driving following a crash at Didlington could stand trial next year.

Police were called to Foulden Road at 6.30pm on October 9 to reports a green Daihatsu FourTrak 4x4 and a blue Scania Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV) were involved in a crash.

The driver of the Daihatsu, a man in his 30s, died at the scene.

The driver of the HGV, Grigore Anton, 46, from Romania, was later charged with causing death by dangerous driving and was remanded in custody.

His case was up at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday (November 8) but neither Anton nor an interpreter appeared.

The case was adjourned for a pre-trial review on December 4.

A trial date has been set for March 18 next year.

