Trial date set for man accused of alleged robbery at an ATM and car theft

A trial date for Solomon Tomkinson is set to take place at Ipswich Crown Court in August. PHOTO: Archant

The trial of a man accused of robbery after a man in his 60s was pushed as he used an ATM in Lowestoft will take place later this year.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday (May 16) for a plea and trial preparation hearing via a prison video link was 39-year-old Solomon Tomkinson, of Grosvenor Road, Lowestoft.

He pleaded not guilty to robbing a man while he was withdrawing cash from an ATM at Asda in Horn Hill, Lowestoft in the early hours of April 17 and stealing an MG car from a Lowestoft Tandoori delivery driver the previous evening.

Judge Martyn Levett adjourned the case for a two to three-day trial which will take place on a warned list that commences on August 27.

A further case management hearing will take place on August 2.

Tomkinson was remanded in custody.