Man could face trial over murder of his estranged wife in Costessey

Police in Highfields in Costessey where a body of a woman has been found, and a man arrested. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A man could stand trial later this year for the murder of his estranged wife.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cornelius Van Der Ploeg, 63, was arrested in connection with the death of Cherith Van Der Ploeg who was found at an address in Highfields, Costessey, shortly before 11pm on February 15 this year.

Van Der Ploeg, of Telford, has subsequently been charged with murder.

You may also want to watch:

He appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Monday for a further case management hearing.

A trial date has been pencilled in for August 10 this year.

However the defendant is yet to enter a plea in the case.

There could yet be a further mention hearing in the case at Ipswich Crown Court to facilitate a face-to-face conference with the defendant and his legal team.

Speaking at the time, one woman, who has lived on the cul-de-sac for more than 14 years, said she was shocked by the incident.