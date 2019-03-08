Search

Trial date changed for men accused of Hingham robbery

PUBLISHED: 19:02 05 June 2019 | UPDATED: 19:02 05 June 2019

The scene of the incident outside Hingham Fish Bar. Photo: Luke Powell

The scene of the incident outside Hingham Fish Bar. Photo: Luke Powell

Archant

Two men charged in connection with a robbery of a woman in Hingham have had their trial date changed.

Freddie has Aguis, of Penhurst Road and John Weaver of Iveagh Close, both in Hackney, London, have denied robbing the woman of a Rolex watch and jewellery on March 13.

The incident happened about 7.45pm near Hingham Fish Bar off the High Street.

The victim suffered hand and head injuries.

Aguis, 27, and Weaver, 33, were due to stand trial in October, at Norwich Crown Court, but the trial has now been fixed for the week beginning September 30, after one of the barristers involved in the case could not now make the original trial date.

Neither of the two defendants attended the short hearing.

Matthew Sorel-Cameron, prosecuting, said both men had pleaded not guilty and said the trial was expected to last five days.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

