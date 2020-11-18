Two men deny charges relating to death of young boxer

Kuba Moczyk, 22, who died following a boxing match in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Magdalena Moczyk Picture: Magdalena Moczyk

The trial of two men accused of health and safety offences following the death of a boxer in an unlicensed bout is to go ahead later this month.

Jakub Moczyk, known to family and friends as Kuba, was taking part in his first ever bout at the Great Yarmouth arena in November 2016, when he collapsed after a series of blows to the head.

The 22-year-old was taken to the James Paget University Hospital but died two days later.

Aurelijus Kerpe, 35, of Great Yarmouth, alleged to be the promoter of the event and medical cover provider Andrew Cowlard, 54, of Ormesby, have both denied health and safety failings.

The two men were charged following an investigation by Great Yarmouth Borough Council and they were charged under the Heath and Safety at Work Act.

There was a hearing on Wednesday at Norwich Crown Court to check all is in place before the trial is due to take place on November 30.

Pascal Bates appeared for the prosecution and Andrew Oliver appeared for Kerpe. David Wilson appeared for Cowlard, who did not attend the short hearing.