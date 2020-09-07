Search

Trial to begin after man was stabbed in back and arms

PUBLISHED: 13:56 07 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:56 07 September 2020

A man is set to go on trial at Ipswich Crown Court following a stabbing at St Albans Way in Thetford. Picture: Archant

Archant

The trial of a 21-year-old man charged with causing grievous bodily harm following a stabbing in Thetford is set to get under way.

Police were called to a home at St Albans Way, Thetford, at about 1.40am on Monday, December 9 last year.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was stabbed several times in the back and arms, but his injuries were not life-threatening.

He was subsequently taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment.

Dawid Michalewicz, of Gloucester Way, Thetford, was charged with GBH and possession of a knife in a public place.

His trial is expected to begin at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday or Wednesday next week (September 15/16).

