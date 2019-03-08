Treasure inquests opened for Saxon and medieval finds

Inquests have been opened into three potential treasure finds in Norfolk.

The items, all found by metal detectorists, were a gem set gold cruciform pendant from the early-middle Saxon period, found near Wymondham; a medieval silver gilt gem set zoomorphic annular brooch, found in an unknown location; and a middle to late Saxon fragment, thought to be from a hooked tag, which was found at Bawsey.

At the inquest openings at Norfolk Coroners Court in Norwich on Friday, senior coroner Jacqueline Lake adjourned the inquests until Thursday, May 2, to be held at the same court.

A treasure inquest is held to determine whether an item constitutes treasure if a museum wishes to acquire the find.

As with an inquest into a death, the process aims to establish the facts of the case: who found what, where and when.