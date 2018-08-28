Search

Travellers move onto council-owned park and ride site

PUBLISHED: 16:41 02 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:00 02 January 2019

Travellers at the Postwick Park and Ride site. Picture: Archant

Travellers at the Postwick Park and Ride site. Picture: Archant

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Legal action could be taken against a group of travellers who have moved onto council-owned land at Postwick.

Travellers at the Postwick Park and Ride site. Picture: Archant

Several caravans are currently parked on the Postwick Park and Ride site near the A47, in the east of Norwich.

Broadland District Council said a small number of caravans arrived at the site on Friday, December 28. However, a council spokesman said that number had since increased.

The spokesman said: “Broadland District Council has been working with closely with Norfolk County Council and as the land is county owned, we understand it will be initiating necessary legal proceedings soon.”

