Travellers leave park and ride site near Norwich

PUBLISHED: 13:57 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:57 25 June 2019

The Costessey park and ride site. Photo Google.

Archant

A group of travellers have moved on from a park and ride site near Norwich, it has emerged.

Several caravans and vehicles were first seen on the Costessey park and ride site back in April.

Norfolk County Council had started action to remove the encampment at the end of April.

Occupants of the unauthorised encampment had been due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday (June 25) over their failure to leave the land which they had been directed to by the county council.

But the matter was later withdrawn.

A county council spokesman said: "Council officers attended yesterday (June 24) to find the site vacated.

"No rubbish had been left on site and the current whereabouts of the group are unknown".

The encampment arrived in April after travellers moved off St Crispins Car Park in Norwich, where they had been parked for almost a week.

