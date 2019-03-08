Pick-up seized by police in Wymondham
PUBLISHED: 11:48 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:48 20 August 2019
Police seized a pick-up they saw behaving suspiciously in Wymondham.
They stopped the Ford Transit on Town Green, near The Feathers pub last night.
One tweeted: "This vehicle caught the attention of eagle eyed officers while on patrol of Wymondham town centre.
"Vehicle was being driven with no lights on. Vehicle stopped and enquiries discovered the driver has no insurance. Vehicle has been seized under Section 165."
