'I am fuming' - thieves snatch fisherman's week-old rod as he slept 'five feet away'

PUBLISHED: 15:48 09 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:48 09 March 2020

Nathan Stafford. PHOTO: Nathan Stafford

Nathan Stafford. PHOTO: Nathan Stafford

Archant

A fisherman has hit out at thieves who stole brand new rods and reels while he slept metres away.

Spot north of Tramps Alley, Corton. Picture: Mick HowesSpot north of Tramps Alley, Corton. Picture: Mick Howes

Nathan Stafford spent Sunday, March 8, fishing at Tramps Alley, in Corton, with his eight-year-old son and a friend.

The 37-year-old stayed during the night after his company left, falling asleep between midnight and 2am, only to wake to find his week-old rod missing.

Mr Stafford said: "I am fuming.

"My rods were brand new, barely a week old, and I'd only used them five times.

"They must have been equipped for it with a knife or whatever because my reels were cut away, all while I was right there, five feet away.

"I didn't wake up, but it's quite scary to think about what might have happened if I had woken up.

"I think I must have woken up not long after it happened because the tide would have dragged my line further away otherwise, but it was too late."

Mr Stafford reported the incident to Suffolk Police on Monday morning, after ringing several second-hand fishing shops to make them aware.

He has now issued a warning to others fishing at Tramps Alley, as well as other places along the East Anglian coast, following the "totally random" theft.

He said: "I'd been fishing there for most of the day, and have done plenty of times.

"I get on really well with all of the fishing community, so I don't know who would do this. There is no reason for it.

"It is totally random and the public, and the fishing community in general, needs to know and be made aware of it.

"It is unreal and I can't get over it."

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police confirmed a theft of fishing equipment had been reported from Corton Beach, with rods and reels stolen.

A 15ft NGT Ocean Caster with distinctive orange tips and a missing ceramic eye were stolen, with enquiries to be made.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time, is urged to contact officers at Suffolk Police by calling 101, quoting CAD reference 69 of March 9.

Alternatively, information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or through their online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

