Trains cancelled between Norwich and Great Yarmouth

PUBLISHED: 07:49 03 September 2019 | UPDATED: 07:49 03 September 2019

Trains at Norwich Railway Station. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Trains at Norwich Railway Station. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Trains between Norwich and Great Yarmouth have been affected by cancellations this morning (Tuesday).

The 7.30am service from Great Yarmouth to Norwich, due to arrive at 8.05am, and the 8.09am service from Norwich to Great Yarmouth, due to arrive at 8.42am, have been cancelled.

Greater Anglia said this was due to a train fault.

Meanwhile the 7.35am Lowestoft to Norwich service will be starting late due to a train departing late from the depot.

