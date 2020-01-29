Vandals 'risking lives' to spray graffiti on new trains

New trains near Wymondham have been targeted by vandals. Photo: Submitted Archant

Vandals have "tagged" a new million-pound train less than five months after it was introduced.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

People spotted the graffiti on one of Greater Anglia's new bi-mode trains, which is being stored near Wymondham, on Mid Norfolk Railway land.

The train had been "tagged", which is a signature left in spray paint, used to identify the person behind the paint.

You may also want to watch:

Train users have expressed their disbelief that the trains have been defaced so soon after being introduced, but said that security should have been better to keep vandals away.

One man, who did not want to be named, said: "They were an ideal target for tagging, to be honest. It isn't art. I believe they should have had better security, things have been vandalised there before. I don't know why Greater Anglia think Wymondham is a safer place to store the trains than Norwich."

Greater Anglia said it was concerned people had trespassed on the tracks, and warned that they risked their lives by doing so, and that it would introduce more security features to stop further vandalism.

A spokesman said: "Trespassing on the railway is incredibly dangerous and anyone who chooses to do so is risking their life. Anyone caught trespassing on the railway will be prosecuted.

"We will continue to work with the Mid Norfolk Railway and the police to tackle this behaviour. We are putting in additional security measures and we would encourage anyone with information to get in touch. Anyone who spots someone vandalising one of our trains should contact a member of rail staff or the police immediately."