Search

Advanced search

Vandals 'risking lives' to spray graffiti on new trains

PUBLISHED: 14:31 29 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:56 29 January 2020

New trains near Wymondham have been targeted by vandals. Photo: Submitted

New trains near Wymondham have been targeted by vandals. Photo: Submitted

Archant

Vandals have "tagged" a new million-pound train less than five months after it was introduced.

People spotted the graffiti on one of Greater Anglia's new bi-mode trains, which is being stored near Wymondham, on Mid Norfolk Railway land.

The train had been "tagged", which is a signature left in spray paint, used to identify the person behind the paint.

You may also want to watch:

Train users have expressed their disbelief that the trains have been defaced so soon after being introduced, but said that security should have been better to keep vandals away.

One man, who did not want to be named, said: "They were an ideal target for tagging, to be honest. It isn't art. I believe they should have had better security, things have been vandalised there before. I don't know why Greater Anglia think Wymondham is a safer place to store the trains than Norwich."

Greater Anglia said it was concerned people had trespassed on the tracks, and warned that they risked their lives by doing so, and that it would introduce more security features to stop further vandalism.

A spokesman said: "Trespassing on the railway is incredibly dangerous and anyone who chooses to do so is risking their life. Anyone caught trespassing on the railway will be prosecuted.

"We will continue to work with the Mid Norfolk Railway and the police to tackle this behaviour. We are putting in additional security measures and we would encourage anyone with information to get in touch. Anyone who spots someone vandalising one of our trains should contact a member of rail staff or the police immediately."

Most Read

Snow could be on the way for parts of Norfolk and Suffolk

Some coastal areas in Norfolk and Suffolk could see some snow showers next week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Property goes up for sale for just £100 – but there’s a catch

For sale for just £100. The mysterious closed off room seen from the front, which is for sale at auction. No one has entered the room. Pic: William H Brown.

French midfielder signs for Canaries

Norwich City have signed Melvin Sitti from Sochaux Picture: Norwich City FC

Missing accountant found dead next to his car, inquest hears

Steven Hill, 63, from Sheringham, who died on October 24, 2019. Photo: Norfolk Police

People urged to have say on where thousands of homes could be built

Shaun Vincent is urging people to have their say on the Greater Norwich Local Plan. Photo: Broadland District Council, Norwich City Council, South Norfolk District Council

Most Read

If your surname is on this list you could be sitting on a fortune

There are a number of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Is your surname on this list? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

Tom Jones announces Norwich concert this summer

Tom Jones is coming to Earlham Park in Norwich in 2020 Credit: Supplied by LHG Events

Snow could be on the way for parts of Norfolk and Suffolk

Some coastal areas in Norfolk and Suffolk could see some snow showers next week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Care home forced to close after third inadequate rating

St Nicholas Care Home in Sheringham, whihc has been shut after a third inadequate rating from the CQC. Photo by Mark Bullimore

Boy taken to hospital after being hit by bus during rush hour traffic

Police were called to Newmarket Road in Norwich, 15m away from the junction with Sunnydale, after a teenager was involved in a collision with a bus. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Missing accountant found dead next to his car, inquest hears

Steven Hill, 63, from Sheringham, who died on October 24, 2019. Photo: Norfolk Police

Vandals ‘risking lives’ to spray graffiti on new trains

New trains near Wymondham have been targeted by vandals. Photo: Submitted

Property goes up for sale for just £100 – but there’s a catch

For sale for just £100. The mysterious closed off room seen from the front, which is for sale at auction. No one has entered the room. Pic: William H Brown.

Parking is key focus in town’s future transport plan

The Hollies car park, Downham Market. Picture: Ian Burt

Norwich City loan watch: Morris on target for Dons as he clocks up 150th career appearance

Norwich City striker Carlton Morris is on loan at MK Dons Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24