Train guard assaulted

A train guard was assaulted at Great Yarmouth station. Picture: Jacob Massey Archant

Train services have been cancelled after a guard was assaulted.

19:17 Great Yarmouth to Norwich will be cancelled.



The assault happened at Great Yarmouth station today (Friday February, 21).

Officers were called to the station shortly after 4pm after receiving reports a train guard had been assaulted.

Norfolk police said there were no serious injuries.

Enquiries into the assault are currently on-going.

18:40 Norwich to Great Yarmouth will be cancelled.



It is thought the assault is linked to two Greater Anglia train cancellations.

On Twitter Greater Anglia said the cancellations were due to "passengers causing a disturbance on a train earlier today."

Both the 7.17pm Great Yarmouth to Norwich and the 6.40pm have been cancelled.

Anyone who witnessed the assault or with any information can contact the British Transport Police by texting 61016 and quoting reference 390 of 21/02/20.