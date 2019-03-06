Trailer carrying car on A11 had its brakes disconnected

Police seized a trailer carrying a car on the A11 after its chassis was found to have been repaired with wood.

Norfolk Road Casualty Reduction Team officers stopped a Mercedes van carrying waste. Photo: Police Norfolk Road Casualty Reduction Team officers stopped a Mercedes van carrying waste. Photo: Police

Officers stopped a vehicle towing the trailer in Norwich at about 2pm on Tuesday as it did not have a suitable number plate.

When they inspected the trailer, which was carrying another car, they found its brakes had been disconnected.

There was also a defective tyre, a mudguard hanging off and its chassis had been repaired with pieces of wood.

The driver’s licence, meanwhile, did not permit him to tow such a load.

Officers seized the trailer and the car which had been loaded onto it. The driver was reported for the offences.

Earlier in the day on the A47, Norfolk Road Casualty Reduction Team officers stopped a Mercedes van carrying waste.

PC Mark Carter said: “The vehicle was escorted to a weighbridge where it was found to be overloaded by in excess of 20pc gross vehicle weight.

“It had also been incorrectly registered and had an MOT that expired in October 2018.”

The driver, who was in his 20s, was required to remove some of the vehicle’s load and was reported for the offences.

The vehicle was stopped at 11.30am