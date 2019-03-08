Search

Traffic incidents keep police officers busy over the Easter weekend

PUBLISHED: 13:19 20 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:19 20 April 2019

Members of the special constabulary, supporting officers from South Norfolk police have helped officers clear a crash where a vehicle rolled onto its side and two broken down cars from the A11. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Members of the special constabulary, supporting officers from South Norfolk police have helped officers clear a crash where a vehicle rolled onto its side and two broken down cars from the A11. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Archant

The bank holiday weekend has seen police officers dealing with broken down cars and several speeding drivers.

Members of the special constabulary, supporting officers from South Norfolk police have helped officers clear a crash where a vehicle rolled onto its side and two broken down cars from the A11.

They have also helped issue five traffic offence reports (TORs) to drivers caught speeding in 30mph zones.

Norfolk Special Constabulary tweeted: “S/Sgt Render and Crisp are supporting @SouthNorfPolice today. So far, 2 broken down vehicles on A11, 5 TOR's issued for speed (all 42mph or above in 30mph zone) and a damage only RTC. Thankfully no injuries.”

