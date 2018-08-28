Warning after cold callers offering roof work target house in Hellesdon

Police have been warned to be mindful of rogue traders after people cold called a house in Hellesdon. Photo: Adrian Judd

People living in Hellesdon have been warned to be vigilant after cold callers visited a home.

Norfolk County Council Trading Standards said that on Thursday morning two men cold called a property in the Hellesdon area.

They told the residents that they could see loose tiles on their roof, and offered to fix them for a small fee.

They then went onto the homeowner’s roof.

While on the roof, a member of the resident’s family arrived and told the two men to leave the property. They were seen leaving in a blue Ford Transit van.

Trading standards has advised people to never deal with cold callers or let them into your property, roof or gardens.

They said it is possible cold callers could move onto other areas in Norwich and Norfolk.

Anyone concerned about possible rogue trader activity in Norfolk can contact the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 03454 04 05 06.