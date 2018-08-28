Trading standards warning after cold callers offer ‘repair work’

Trading Standards have warned of cold callers in a white van. Photo: Bill Smith Archant © 2007

Residents have been warned not to let cold callers into their properties following two incidents in the south and east of the county.

Rogue Trader Alert: We are aware of reports of cold callers driving a white pick up truck #coldcalling in the #Attleborough area offering to carry out repair work. If its too good to be true it probably is! If you see anything suspicious call police.@NorfolkCCTS #PC898 pic.twitter.com/DMxvz2B1EC — Breckland Police (@BrecklandPolice) February 8, 2019

Two men were reported this week for cold calling at properties in Attleborough, offering to carry out ‘repair work’. The men have been seen to be using a white pick up truck.

On Thursday two men wearing branded green tabards were reported to be cold calling at properties in Caister. The men were enquiring about properties insulation.

Norfolk County Council Trading Standards warned: “We always advise to be very wary of claims made by doorstep cold callers and never give access to your property, agree to work, services, return visits or buy items if approached in this manner.

“Anyone concerned about doorstep cold calling in Norfolk can contact us through our partners the Citizens Advice on 03454 040506.”