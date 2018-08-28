Search

Trading standards warning after cold callers offer ‘repair work’

PUBLISHED: 08:42 09 February 2019 | UPDATED: 09:16 09 February 2019

Trading Standards have warned of cold callers in a white van. Photo: Bill Smith

Residents have been warned not to let cold callers into their properties following two incidents in the south and east of the county.

Two men were reported this week for cold calling at properties in Attleborough, offering to carry out ‘repair work’. The men have been seen to be using a white pick up truck.

On Thursday two men wearing branded green tabards were reported to be cold calling at properties in Caister. The men were enquiring about properties insulation.

Norfolk County Council Trading Standards warned: “We always advise to be very wary of claims made by doorstep cold callers and never give access to your property, agree to work, services, return visits or buy items if approached in this manner.

“Anyone concerned about doorstep cold calling in Norfolk can contact us through our partners the Citizens Advice on 03454 040506.”

