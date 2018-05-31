Trading standards warn over young men selling cleaning products

No Cold Calling window sticker. Picture: Archant Archant © 2011

Norfolk Trading Standards have warned residents to be vigilant of young man trying to sell household cleaning products.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Trading standards received reports of young males going door to door in the north Norfolk area trying to sell the products.

The incidents happened on Thursday, December 12 in Blakeney and Saturday, December 14 in Mundesley.

The cold callers, claiming to be ex-offenders, were carrying large rucksacks or holdall type bags and said they were selling items to 'raise funds'.

You may also want to watch:

They were also stating that 'others in the road' had purchased from them.

A spokesperson from Trading standards said: "Trading Standards advises never to deal with anyone who cold calls at your property offering to sell something.

"It is possible these sellers will continue to move onto other locations in Norfolk."

Anyone sighting these sellers should contact the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 03454 04 05 06 or Norfolk Constabulary on 101.

If you sight cold callers and feel intimidated or are concerned for vulnerable neighbours call 999.