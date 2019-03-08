Search

Warning over Amazon cold call scam

PUBLISHED: 15:10 08 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:32 08 October 2019

Norfolk County Councils trading standards team have recieved reports of cold calls claiming to be from Amazon. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Archant

Norfolk County Council's trading standards team have received reports of cold calls claiming to be from Amazon.

Residents across Norfolk have complained to trading standards about the calls, which try to gather personal information and financial details.

Recent reports from residents have included:

-Recorded messages stating 'your Amazon Prime subscription is expiring and a payment of £79.99 will be taken' the call then states you can 'press 1 to cancel or speak to an advisor'

-Recorded messages stating 'your Amazon Prime service has been initiated' the call then states you can 'press 1 to cancel'

-Cold calls stating, 'your Amazon account has been hacked' and that money has been taken

-Recorded messages stating 'your Amazon account is in arrears' the call then states you can 'press 1 to speak to an advisor'

-Cold calls claiming 'after your issues with Amazon Prime' that they are offering a 'refund of £39.99'

A spokesperson from trading standards said: "Anyone interacting with these calls will then be connected to a call handler who will attempt to gather personal information or financial details.

"In some cases, callers have also attempted to persuade call recipients to allow them remote access to computers to 'process refunds'.

"These calls are a SCAM. If you receive one of these calls DO NOT give or confirm any details, or, allow remote access to computers and hang up."

If you have received a telephone cold call which you believe to be a scam you can report it to trading standards via its partners, the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 03454 04 05 06.

To find out more information on what to do if you are caught up in a scam or have been sent a suspicious email, visit: www.actionfraud.police.uk

