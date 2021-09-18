News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Warning over doorstep cold callers' free insulation quote promise

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 1:04 PM September 18, 2021   
Doorstep cold-caller

Doorstep cold-callers in Norwich have tried to gain access asking to access electricity boxes. - Credit: Getty Images

People have been warned to be on alert over doorstep cold callers offering free insulation assessments.

Norfolk Trading Standards said it had received reports of doorstep cold callers in Old Catton requesting access into people’s properties.

“We are warning residents to be on their guard after receiving reports of doorstep cold callers in the area claiming to be offering a free assessment of the properties’ insulation,” they said.

“We advise people to be very wary of claims made by doorstep cold callers and to never give access to your property, agree to services, share or confirm personal details, buy items or agree to return visits if approached in this manner.”

People can report doorstep cold calling incidents via the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on freephone 0808 223 1133 or to Norfolk Constabulary on 101.

Anyone feeling threatened or having concerns for vulnerable neighbours should dial 999.
 

