Trading Standards warning about man carrying large holdall

PUBLISHED: 11:39 13 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:50 13 February 2019

People living in Sprowston are being advised to keep an eye out for a cold caller carrying a large holdall. Photo: Adrian Judd

People living in Sprowston are being advised to keep an eye out for a cold caller carrying a large holdall.

Trading Standards issued a “cold calling alert” after receiving reports of the man operating in the Sprowston area.

It has advised people to never buy from doorstep cold callers and to report any further sightings of the man.

In a Twitter post, it said: “Cold Calling Alert: Reports of a male carrying a large holdall coldcalling in the Sprowston area.

“We always advise NEVER buy from doorstep cold callers.”

Trading standards said any further sightings in Norfolk should be reported to 03454 040506.

