Tractor winched across field and stolen

Thomas Chapman

Published: 1:11 PM December 17, 2020   
A tractor was stolen from a field in the Redenhall and Starston area, near Harleston

A tractor is believed to have been winched across a field before being stolen. 

The compact tractor was taken from a field in the Redenhall and Starston area, near Harleston, at around 7pm on Monday, December 14. 

The suspects, who have not been identified, are believed to have pulled the vehicle across the field and towards the road using a winch.

The mini tractor is described as an orange Kubota L3200, with a vehicle registration of AU17 ADX.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the theft and asking anyone who may have seen the tractor or suspicious activity in the area at the time to come forward.

Those with relevant information are encouraged to contact PC Ady Craske at Norfolk Constabulary by calling 101, quoting crime number 36/88349/20.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. 

