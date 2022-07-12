Three tractor GPS units and screens worth £40,000 stolen in Norfolk village

Three tractor GPS units and three screens worth about £40,000 in total have been stolen in a Norfolk village.

Police are appealing for information following the theft of the high-value equipment in Larling overnight on Sunday.

Officers were called to reports of the Tremble GPS units and CasePro700 screens from a tractor between 10pm on Sunday, July 10 and 8am on Monday, July 11, from a farm on Watton Road.

Anyone with information should contact PC Zach Burton at Norfolk Constabulary on 101 quoting crime reference 36/52757/22, or alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.