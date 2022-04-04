Gang puts tracking devices on prison officers' cars at Norfolk prison

Officer Fitzpatrick, an Armed Forces veteran and prison officer at HMP Wayland - Credit: Ministry of Justice

Tracking devices have been found on prison officers' cars at a Norfolk jail.

They are believed to be linked to a campaign by a criminal gang to have one of its members moved to a softer prison.

Norfolk police confirmed they are investigating after three GPS trackers were discovered attached to wardens' cars at Wayland Prison, near Thetford.

A note warned that requests for an inmate to be transferred from the Category C prison at Griston had been ignored, adding: "Here are three trackers just for show."

GPS trackers which are readily available online could have been used to find out where prison staff live.

An un-named source told The Sun: "It sounds like a plot from TV's Line of Duty but it was deadly serious.

"The trackers were fully working and would have provided the GPS coordinates of the officers' homes.

"The officers and their families could have been at real risk."

The Prison Service said: "This incident has been referred to the police. It would be inappropriate to comment further while they investigate.”

Norfolk police said: "Police were called to reports of vehicle interference in relation to cars parked at HMP Wayland, in Thompson Road, Thetford between 10pm on Saturday, March 19 and 6am on Sunday, March 20. The incident is still currently under investigation."

Reports over the weekend said the devices are believed to have been planted by associates of a 34-year-old man jailed for 15 years in 2016 after admitting seven counts of conspiracy to rob and one of possession of an imitation firearm. His sentence was later cut to 13 years on appeal.

Wayland, which has 1,000 inmates, is rated Category C - the second softest prison regime.

Inmates in Category D establishments are able to spend most of their day away from the jail for work or education.

In its last inspection report in 2017 the Prisons Inspectorate said Wayland, which housed many prisoners on long sentences, was a “very well-led” prison making some progress toward becoming safer after a sharp rise in violence over the previous four years.