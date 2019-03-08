Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Police await toxicology results over church death

PUBLISHED: 10:59 10 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:13 10 May 2019

Forensics officers in St Mary's Church yard in Diss after the body of a man was found. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Forensics officers in St Mary's Church yard in Diss after the body of a man was found. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Archant

Police investigating the death of a man found with head injuries in the grounds of Diss church are awaiting the results of tests.

The man, said to be in his 40s, was found by workers cutting the grass in St Mary's Church graveyard at shortly before 9am on April 30.

You may also want to watch:

The church in the centre of the town remained taped off and a police cordon in place for almost 48 hours, while officers began a probe into the circumstances surrounding the death.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said the investigation remains ongoing, with officers waiting for the outcome of toxicology tests which may take some weeks.

The results of an initial Home Office post-mortem examination proved inconclusive. But while the death remains unexplained, police do not believe there was any third party involvement.

- Anyone who may have been in the area of the church yard between Sunday, April 28 and Tuesday, April 30 and may have information which could help officers establish the circumstances leading up to the man's death should contact Norfolk Police on 101.

Most Read

Champions League shocker leaves Norwich football fans furious

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino celebrates winning the UEFA Champions League semi final but some fans were left deflated after wrongly thinking they had won tickets to the final. Photo: PA Images

Comedian Freddie Starr has died

Freddie Starr has died at the of 76, according to reports. Starr, a household name who rose to fame in the 1970s, was found dead at his home in Spain. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Woman in her 70s has died after colliding into tree in one-vehicle crash

A woman in her 70s has died following a crash in Downham Road, Ely. Picture: SUPPLIED

Inspectors give second improvement warning to £21,000-a-year school

Philip Hinchliffe, headteacher at Include Schools Norfolk, with Norwich North MP Chloe Smith on a visit to the school's Norwich site in 2018. The school has received its second

Travellers set up at Park and Ride site

Travellers have parked in the car park at Thickthorn Park and Ride off the A11 on the edge of Norwich. Picture: Bethany Whymark

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

LIVE: Norwich City promotion celebrations

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. From left, Hayley Dunnett; Harry Abbott, six; Yvette Adcock; and Kirsty Abbott. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Revealed: the most popular primary schools in Norfolk

St Clements Hill Primary Academy in Norwich, which opened in 2018, has only filled around one quarter of its places for the 2019/intake. Picture Victoria

Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC

Chloe Smith’s parliamentary credit card suspended 14 times in the last three years

Norwich North Conservative MP Chloe Smith Photo: Uk Parliment

Champions League shocker leaves Norwich football fans furious

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino celebrates winning the UEFA Champions League semi final but some fans were left deflated after wrongly thinking they had won tickets to the final. Photo: PA Images

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich woman died from painkiller overdose at NNUH, inquest hears

Louise Buckenham died from drug toxicity, including nefopam, at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH). Photo: NICK BUTCHER

Fashion retailer with stores across Norfolk collapses into administration

Women's fashion retailer Select has gone into administration. Photo: David Peace/Wikimedia

Champions League shocker leaves Norwich football fans furious

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino celebrates winning the UEFA Champions League semi final but some fans were left deflated after wrongly thinking they had won tickets to the final. Photo: PA Images

Gypsy couple facing enforcement action for second time

Caravans on a site near the airport off Holt Road Copyright: Archant 2019

Tesco and Asda recall cereal bars due to salmonella fears

Tesco and Asda have recalled cereal bars due to salmonella fears. Picture Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists