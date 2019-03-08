Police await toxicology results over church death

Forensics officers in St Mary's Church yard in Diss after the body of a man was found. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Archant

Police investigating the death of a man found with head injuries in the grounds of Diss church are awaiting the results of tests.

The man, said to be in his 40s, was found by workers cutting the grass in St Mary's Church graveyard at shortly before 9am on April 30.

The church in the centre of the town remained taped off and a police cordon in place for almost 48 hours, while officers began a probe into the circumstances surrounding the death.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said the investigation remains ongoing, with officers waiting for the outcome of toxicology tests which may take some weeks.

The results of an initial Home Office post-mortem examination proved inconclusive. But while the death remains unexplained, police do not believe there was any third party involvement.

- Anyone who may have been in the area of the church yard between Sunday, April 28 and Tuesday, April 30 and may have information which could help officers establish the circumstances leading up to the man's death should contact Norfolk Police on 101.