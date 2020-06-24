Five cars scratched in same street

Townshend Terrace, in King's Lynn, where a number of cars were damaged Picture: Google Archant

Five cars were scratched on the same night leaving their owners with a £5,000 repair bill.

Police are appealing for information over the attack, which happened overnight between approximately 8pm on Monday, June 22 and 8am on Tuesday, June 23.

Five vehicles parked outside separate properties on Townshend Terrace, which overlooks the Long Pond, off Loke Road, were scratched causing approximately £5,000 damage.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incidents or anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact PC Chris Stevens at King’s Lynn Police Station on 101.