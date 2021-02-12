Topless drunk 'idiot' caught running into traffic

Published: 11:15 AM February 12, 2021

A drunk man who was caught running into traffic while topless has apologised “for being an idiot”.

Police received multiple calls from members of the public to reports of a topless man who was drunk and “running into traffic” in the city.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard officers found Ryan Carlin, 31, in the middle of the road in Goldwell Road, Norwich, on December 5 last year with no clothes on his top half.

Robyn Khan, prosecuting said Carlin had “slurred speech” and “smelt of alcohol”.

Carlin, of Kensington Place, Norwich, appeared in court on Friday, February 12 when he admitted being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

Representing himself, Carlin said: "I’m just sorry for being an idiot.

“I lost my job a couple of days prior to what happened and that was probably part of it”.

He was fined £80, ordered to pay £50 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.