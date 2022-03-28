News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Tools worth £20,000 stolen from King's Lynn business

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 10:14 AM March 28, 2022
The street in which £20,000 worth of tools were taken from a business in Maple Road, King's Lynn.

The street in which £20,000 worth of tools were taken from a business in Maple Road, King's Lynn. - Credit: Google Maps

Tools worth more than £20,000 have been stolen from a business in King's Lynn.

Police are investigating the theft at a site in the Saddlebow Industrial Estate which happened overnight between Monday, March 21, and Tuesday, March 22.

Offenders gained entry to the site in Maple Road after cutting a chain used to secure the entrance and also broke into the office by forcing a door.

Several items were stolen including an upright trench hammer, wacker plate, digger, hydraulic pecker and other tools.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, has information concerning it or may have been offered similar items for sale.

Anyone with information should contact PC Peter Mallam at King’s Lynn Police Station on 101 quoting crime number 36/21225/22.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

