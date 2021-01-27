News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Nail gun and drill among tools stolen in theft from VW van

Mark Boggis

Published: 10:29 AM January 27, 2021   
Tools were stolen from a VW transporter van, which was parked on Spashett Road in Lowestoft.

Thieves stole a quantity of tools after a Volkswagen Transporter van was broken into.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information after the VW van, which was parked on Spashett Road in Lowestoft, was targeted.

Inquiries are under way in connection with the theft from a vehicle incident, which happened between 5pm on Friday, January 22 and 9am on Tuesday, January 26.

A police spokesman said: "A quantity of tools were stolen from within, including a drill, saw, nail gun chisel and a tool box.

Information should be directed to Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/4135/21 via 101.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form www.crimestoppers-uk.org



