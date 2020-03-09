Vans targeted and tools stolen in further break-ins

Information is being sought after tools were stolen from two vans.

Police are seeking witnesses after two vans were targeted in overnight break-ins in Lowestoft and Corton.

It comes after three vehicles were broken into in Lowestoft and Carlton Colville last week, as damage was caused and tools were stolen.

The latest break-ins happened overnight between last Tuesday, March 3 and Wednesday, March 4.

A van parked on Westhall Road, Lowestoft was broken into at sometime between 9.30pm on Tuesday and 7.30am on Wednesday, while a van parked in Station Road, Corton was broken into at sometime between 8pm on Tuesday and 6am on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said: "Various power and hand tools were stolen from both vans.

"Can you help?"

Information should be directed to Lowestoft Police on 101 quoting crime reference 37/13723/20 for the Lowestoft incident or 37/13861/20 for the Corton incident.