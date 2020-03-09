Search

Advanced search

Vans targeted and tools stolen in further break-ins

PUBLISHED: 08:54 09 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:54 09 March 2020

A van parked on Station Road, Corton was broken into with tools stolen. Picture: Google Images

A van parked on Station Road, Corton was broken into with tools stolen. Picture: Google Images

Archant

Information is being sought after tools were stolen from two vans.

Police are seeking witnesses after two vans were targeted in overnight break-ins in Lowestoft and Corton.

It comes after three vehicles were broken into in Lowestoft and Carlton Colville last week, as damage was caused and tools were stolen.

The latest break-ins happened overnight between last Tuesday, March 3 and Wednesday, March 4.

A van parked on Westhall Road, Lowestoft was broken into at sometime between 9.30pm on Tuesday and 7.30am on Wednesday, while a van parked in Station Road, Corton was broken into at sometime between 8pm on Tuesday and 6am on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said: "Various power and hand tools were stolen from both vans.

"Can you help?"

Information should be directed to Lowestoft Police on 101 quoting crime reference 37/13723/20 for the Lowestoft incident or 37/13861/20 for the Corton incident.

Most Read

Two N&N Hospital workers self-isolate as precaution over coronavirus

Two staff at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital are self isolating as a coronavirus precaution. (Picture: Nick Butcher)

Police on scene after reports of brawl at Wetherspoons

Police at the scene of a fight at the Wetherspoons pub in Dereham. Picture: Submitted

Dozens of firefighters spend night tackling ‘significant’ blaze in village warehouse

Firefighters have been tackling a

Dog owner suffers horrific attack as man tries to steal his pet

Brett Matthews comforts Toby, his seven-year-old Jack Russell Chihuahua cross, who has been left traumatised and Brett injured after a man attacked him and tried to steal Toby. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

When to look for the Super Worm Moon over Norfolk

The Super Worm Moon will be at its peak on Monday, March 9 (Picture: Sonya Duncan)

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Two N&N Hospital workers self-isolate as precaution over coronavirus

Two staff at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital are self isolating as a coronavirus precaution. (Picture: Nick Butcher)

Police on scene after reports of brawl at Wetherspoons

Police at the scene of a fight at the Wetherspoons pub in Dereham. Picture: Submitted

Dozens of firefighters spend night tackling ‘significant’ blaze in village warehouse

Firefighters have been tackling a

Dog owner suffers horrific attack as man tries to steal his pet

Brett Matthews comforts Toby, his seven-year-old Jack Russell Chihuahua cross, who has been left traumatised and Brett injured after a man attacked him and tried to steal Toby. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

When to look for the Super Worm Moon over Norfolk

The Super Worm Moon will be at its peak on Monday, March 9 (Picture: Sonya Duncan)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Dog owner suffers horrific attack as man tries to steal his pet

Brett Matthews comforts Toby, his seven-year-old Jack Russell Chihuahua cross, who has been left traumatised and Brett injured after a man attacked him and tried to steal Toby. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

City centre road to be closed for three days of resurfacing

Market Avenue is to be closed for three days of resurfacing Photo: Luke Powell

Dozens of firefighters spend night tackling ‘significant’ blaze in village warehouse

Firefighters have been tackling a

Six things you might have missed following City’s loss at Sheffield United

Sheffield United midfielder Oli Norwood tries to holt Canaries midfielder Emi Buendia during Saturday's battle at Bramall Lane Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Seven new coronavirus cases confirmed in east of England bringing total to 23

Hand sanitisers at the entrance to the QEII Centre in London. It comes as coronavirus cases in the east of England rise to 11. Picture Philip Toscano/PA Wire.
Drive 24