'Number of tools' stolen from truck
PUBLISHED: 12:26 19 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:26 19 September 2019
©archant2016
Information is being sought after a number of tools were stolen from a parked vehicle.
Police are appealing for help after a truck, which was parked in Tethys Place, off St Margarets Road in Lowestoft was broken in to overnight.
The theft from a motor vehicle happened at sometime between midnight on Sunday, September 15 and 5.30am on Monday, September 16 as "a number of tools were stolen from inside," according to a police spokesman.
If you can help or if you have any information about this incident please contact Suffolk Police quoting reference 37/56529/19 via 101.
Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Comments have been disabled on this article.