'Number of tools' stolen from truck

Lowestoft Police are appealing for information after tools were stolen from a truck PHOTO: Nick Butcher ©archant2016

Information is being sought after a number of tools were stolen from a parked vehicle.

Police are appealing for help after a truck, which was parked in Tethys Place, off St Margarets Road in Lowestoft was broken in to overnight.

The theft from a motor vehicle happened at sometime between midnight on Sunday, September 15 and 5.30am on Monday, September 16 as "a number of tools were stolen from inside," according to a police spokesman.

If you can help or if you have any information about this incident please contact Suffolk Police quoting reference 37/56529/19 via 101.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.