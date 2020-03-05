Search

Tools stolen and damage caused as vans are targeted

PUBLISHED: 13:00 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:00 05 March 2020

Witnesses are being sought after three vans were targeted in break-ins in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

Witnesses are being sought after three vans were targeted in break-ins in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

Archant

Witnesses are being sought after three vans were targeted in break-ins.

Police are seeking information following reports of vehicles being broken into in Lowestoft and Carlton Colville.

A quantity of tools were stolen after entry was gained to an insecure van in Westhall Road, Lowestoft, between noon on Sunday, March 1 and 9.50am on Monday, March 2.

An attempt was made to break into a van parked in Stirling Close between noon on Saturday, February 29 and 8.30am on March 2.

A police spokesman said: "An attempt was made to gain entry to the van by jemmying the rear doors. Locks were damaged, although no entry was gained."

Vehicle doors were also damaged during an attempt to break into a van parked in Dovedale, Carlton Colville, between 6pm on Sunday and 5.50am on Monday.

Information should be directed to Lowestoft police on 101.

