Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

‘Too early’ to link burglaries at two cafes which happened within days

PUBLISHED: 15:18 30 January 2019

Mr Pat's Diner was one of two cafes burgled in the last few days. Picture: Google

Mr Pat's Diner was one of two cafes burgled in the last few days. Picture: Google

Archant

Norfolk Police have said it is too early to link two similar break-ins at cafes on industrial estates.

Mr Pat’s Diner and L’s Kitchen in Thetford were both targeted by thieves over the last few days.

Mr Pat’s, on Howlett Way, suffered a damaged door and electricity box and had cash stolen from the tills after a burglary which took place at some point between 5.30pm on Saturday, January 26 and 5.20am on Monday, January 28, police said.

Police confirmed L’s Kitchen, on Burrell Way, was also burgled overnight on Thursday, January 29, with reports of a small amount of cash being stolen and staff reporting damage to a metal gate and the back door.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said: “We were called at around 7am this morning to reports of a burglary on Burrell Way.

“It is too early to say whether it is connected to the burglary that took place earlier.”

Anyone with information about the incidents should contact Norfolk Police on 101.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Fresh snow and ice weather warning for Norfolk and Suffolk

Nick Jager took this picture in Thorpe Hamlet overnight. Pic: Nick Jager.

Woman arrested over death of man in Norwich

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Body found in Norwich

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Radioactive material found at derelict barn in Norfolk

Components from Leonardo's Helicopter Integrated Defensive Aids System, fitted to Chinook helicopters, is part of the military inventory in Norfolk. Image: Cpl Rupert Frere RLC

‘Give yourself up’ - Friend’s plea to on-the-run mum who went from respected teacher to drug dealer in just two years

Angela Davey in July 2018. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pub closes less than a year after opening

#includeImage($article, 225)

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Give yourself up’ - Friend’s plea to on-the-run mum who went from respected teacher to drug dealer in just two years

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Lowestoft man found guilty of murdering love rival

Steven Butcher has been found guilty of the murder of Scott Tarrant. Photo: Suffolk Police.

Radioactive material found at derelict barn in Norfolk

Components from Leonardo's Helicopter Integrated Defensive Aids System, fitted to Chinook helicopters, is part of the military inventory in Norfolk. Image: Cpl Rupert Frere RLC

Work begins on new 24-hour McDonald’s

Work has begun on a new McDonald's in Mill Road, Lowestoft. Photo: Mark White.

Fresh snow and ice weather warning for Norfolk and Suffolk

Nick Jager took this picture in Thorpe Hamlet overnight. Pic: Nick Jager.

Woman arrested over death of man in Norwich

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists