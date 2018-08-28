‘Too early’ to link burglaries at two cafes which happened within days

Mr Pat's Diner was one of two cafes burgled in the last few days. Picture: Google Archant

Norfolk Police have said it is too early to link two similar break-ins at cafes on industrial estates.

Mr Pat’s Diner and L’s Kitchen in Thetford were both targeted by thieves over the last few days.

Mr Pat’s, on Howlett Way, suffered a damaged door and electricity box and had cash stolen from the tills after a burglary which took place at some point between 5.30pm on Saturday, January 26 and 5.20am on Monday, January 28, police said.

Police confirmed L’s Kitchen, on Burrell Way, was also burgled overnight on Thursday, January 29, with reports of a small amount of cash being stolen and staff reporting damage to a metal gate and the back door.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said: “We were called at around 7am this morning to reports of a burglary on Burrell Way.

“It is too early to say whether it is connected to the burglary that took place earlier.”

Anyone with information about the incidents should contact Norfolk Police on 101.