Search

Advanced search

Revealed - what Tony Martin thinks of tonight’s Channel 4 documentary about his case

18 November, 2018 - 07:30
A documentary about Tony Martin is being broadcast tonight Picture: Matthew Usher

A documentary about Tony Martin is being broadcast tonight Picture: Matthew Usher

Archant © 2009

Tonight sees a drama documentary which claims to shed new light on the case of Norfolk farmer Tony Martin.

The Interrogation (Channel 4, 9pm) takes us into the interview room, where Mr Martin spoke with detectives after he was arrested for firing an unlicensed shot gun at burglars on his farm.

READ MORE: Exclusive - Tony Martin on Channel 4 documentary



Shortly after he was arrested, in August 1999, the case became a murder investigation after the body of 16-year-old Fred Barras was found in his overgrown garden at Emneth Hungate, near Wisbech.

Mr Martin was jailed for life after a Norwich Crown Court jury convicted him of murder. But the conviction was reduced to manslaughter and he was freed in 2003.

The case sparked a national debate about how much force householders could use to defend their property.

Speaking exclusively to the EDP earlier this week about the documentary, Mr Martin said: “All the things the police said about me. It will be interesting to see how it comes out and how it comes over.”

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Updated Car collides with train on North Norfolk railway line

A car collided with a steam train at the Sweet Briar Road crossing in Sheringham. Picture: Howard Denner

Eight officers, three police cars and three vans called to drunken street brawl

A man and a woman were arrested after a verbal drunken argument in Aylsham Road, Norwich. Picture: Scott Catchpole

Norwich dad told he owes £1,000 because son missed school six years ago

Craig Bishop received a fixed penalty notice for the absence in 2012, but claimed he was only made aware of it six weeks ago when bailiffs came knocking. Photo: Luke Powell

Updated Street powder mystery which sealed off parts of town centre solved

Part of King's Lynn town centre was closed off by police and firefighters after an unknown white powder was found in a number of locations Picture: Chris Bishop

‘Another two minutes and it could have been a different story’- Quick actions of firefighters prevent serious blaze in village

The fire service prevented a garage fire on Mill Lane in Carbrooke from developing into something more serious. Picture: Dan Bennett

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Updated Car collides with train on North Norfolk railway line

A car collided with a steam train at the Sweet Briar Road crossing in Sheringham. Picture: Howard Denner

Norwich dad told he owes £1,000 because son missed school six years ago

Craig Bishop received a fixed penalty notice for the absence in 2012, but claimed he was only made aware of it six weeks ago when bailiffs came knocking. Photo: Luke Powell

Four fire engines called to crash in Brooke

Fire engines from Earlham, Sprowston, Carrow and Wymondham were called to the incident at Norwich Road (B1332) at 4.30am. Photo: Denise Bradley

Revealed - what Tony Martin thinks of tonight’s Channel 4 documentary about his case

A documentary about Tony Martin is being broadcast tonight Picture: Matthew Usher

Tampa Tour: Hospital visit and coaching all part of City’s time in the USA

Norwich City players visited Florida Hospital Tampa to hand out some free Canaries shirts to local youngsters Picture: Kevin Wiatrowski/Visit Tampa Bay

Show Job Lists
Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast