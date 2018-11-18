Revealed - what Tony Martin thinks of tonight’s Channel 4 documentary about his case

Tonight sees a drama documentary which claims to shed new light on the case of Norfolk farmer Tony Martin.

The Interrogation (Channel 4, 9pm) takes us into the interview room, where Mr Martin spoke with detectives after he was arrested for firing an unlicensed shot gun at burglars on his farm.

Shortly after he was arrested, in August 1999, the case became a murder investigation after the body of 16-year-old Fred Barras was found in his overgrown garden at Emneth Hungate, near Wisbech.

Mr Martin was jailed for life after a Norwich Crown Court jury convicted him of murder. But the conviction was reduced to manslaughter and he was freed in 2003.

The case sparked a national debate about how much force householders could use to defend their property.

Speaking exclusively to the EDP earlier this week about the documentary, Mr Martin said: “All the things the police said about me. It will be interesting to see how it comes out and how it comes over.”