Teenager banned from Tesco after 'aggressive and abusive' tirade against manager and police officer

PUBLISHED: 16:06 02 May 2019

Tommy Jennings has been banned from the Tesco store in Swaffham for 12 months. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Tommy Jennings has been banned from the Tesco store in Swaffham for 12 months. Picture: Sonya Duncan

A 19-year-old has been banned from a Tesco store after a foul-mouthed tirade against a store manager and off-duty police officer.

Tommy Jennings, who is serving time in Norwich Prison for breaching a suspended sentence order, appeared in Norwich Magistrates' Court on Thursday after pleading guilty to threatening behaviour and obstructing a police officer.

Prosecutor Anna Crayford said Jennings and another male had been at the Tesco store in Swaffham on February 1 at around 6pm, where they were shouting abuse at customers.

She said the store manager recognised the two men because they shopped there daily, and that they can be talked to and can be polite.

The court heard an off-duty police officer witnessed their behaviour and described them as “loud, animated and getting in the face of her and the manager”.

Ms Crayford said the defendant was “agitated and aggressive” and shouted abuse at both the manager and the officer in full view of customers in the store before running off.

“Neither males had any regard for other people with the language they used,” she added. “Both were intoxicated throughout it all.”

When a police officer arrived, Jennings did not help him with his enquiries and instead raised his hands in the air and was loud and abusive to the officer.

“The officer needed to push both males back a few times,” Ms Crayford added.

The co-defendant has yet to appear in court to be sentenced after pleading guilty to a public order offence and five counts of assault.

Rob Pollington, mitigating for Jennings, said the defendant has since been making positive steps to maturity and is seeking to get a job.

He said Jennings was currently serving time in custody for breaching a suspended sentence order and is due to be released in nine days.

Chairman of the bench Linda Lambert told the defendant that he “did not have a bad record” and handed Jennings a 12 month conditional charge.

She ordered him to pay £50 compensation to both the Tesco manager and off-duty police officer, but made no order for costs or victim surcharge.

He was also made subject to a restraining order banning him from going near the Tesco store in Swaffham for 12 months.

