Man arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a toddler on Norwich-bound train

PUBLISHED: 13:57 30 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:24 30 May 2019

File photo of Norwich train station. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

File photo of Norwich train station. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2015

A man has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a toddler on train on the way to Norwich.

The 44-year-old man from Luton is alleged to have approached a mum and her two young children. He then inappropriately touched the youngest child, a girl.

The incident happened on a train approaching Norwich between 7pm and 7.30pm on Friday May 24.

He was arrested at Norwich station and interviewed. He has since been released under investigation while officers gather further information.

Detective Inspector Darren Bates of the British Transport Police said: "Clearly this is a very serious allegation; we are committed to investigating all lines of enquiry and would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident.

"We would especially like to speak to two women who witnessed the offence and assisted the mum. They left the train at Norwich; their accounts could contain vital information."

Any witnesses can contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference 563 of 24/05/19.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Man arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a toddler on Norwich-bound train

