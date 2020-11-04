Son who stole £75,000 from vulnerable father given more time to access pension cash

A son who stole £75,000 from his vulnerable father had his confiscation hearing delayed a further six months so he can access his pension funds to pay cash back.

Toby Lipton, 45, of Top Common, East Runton, was given a suspended 20-month prison sentence in February, and was back at Norwich Crown Court on Friday for an appearance to delay his confiscation hearing so he can access his pension funds.

Michael Clare,for Lipton, said that he had trouble trying to get to the money.

Judge Anthony Bate granted a further six-month extension to the confiscation proceedings and accepted that the pension providers had been asked to release the funds.

Judge Bate said: “That should bring matters to an end.”

Lipton, who had power of attorney for his father who had dementia, transferred £10,000 on two occasions from his father’s accounts and took profit from the sale of his father’s home.