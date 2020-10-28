Norwich man admits having pistol with intent to cause fear of violence

A man has admitted having an air pistol with intent to cause fear of violence.

Timothy Dempsey, 68, of Forester Close, Norwich, admitted having an air weapon in Norwich with intent causing another to believe that unlawful violence would be used against them.

The charge, which was put at Norwich Crown Court, states that Dempsey had a Crossman air pistol .22 calibre weapon on November 4, last year.

Michael Clare, for Dempsey, asked for pre-sentence reports as well as a psychiatric assessment of Dempsey.

He told the court: “This man is 68 years old and has not been in trouble for 29 years.”

He said that Dempsey was happy to co-operate with any psychiatric assessment,

Judge Anthony Bate adjourned sentence until December 10.

He ordered a pre-sentence report along with an assessment but warned Dempsey that all options would be open to the court.