‘There is always someone here to help’: PCC backs awareness campaign

PUBLISHED: 14:44 02 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:44 02 February 2019

Tim Passmore, Suffolk's Police and Crime Commissioner. Picture: Courtesy of Suffolk PCC.

Archant

Suffolk’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Tim Passmore, has shown his support for a national campaign.

With sexual abuse and sexual violence awareness week running from Monday, February 4 until Sunday, February 10, the Suffolk PCC is supporting the campaign with the hashtag #ItsNotOK.

The #ItsNotOK campaign aims to raise awareness of sexual abuse and sexual violence, the support that is available and how to prevent it.

Commissioning services for victims of crime is a key part of the role of Police and Crime Commissioners. Since becoming PCC in November 2012, Mr Passmore has allocated more than £860,000 to organisations providing support and counselling to victims of sexual abuse in the county.

In this financial year - 2018/19 - the PCC commissioned grants worth £180,000 to support victims of sexual abuse.

Mr Passmore said “I fully support this national awareness campaign. It is crucially important that victims of sexual abuse and violence know there is always someone here to help.

“We know that sexual offences are under-reported in Suffolk, and I understand why but I am determined that we do all we can to improve this situation. I am steadfast in my commitment to work with the Chief Constable and partners across the county to prevent and respond to domestic and sexual abuse.”

