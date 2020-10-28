Chance to discuss crime with police chief at online meeting

Tim Passmore and Steve Jupp. Picture: Office of the PCC Archant

Suffolk’s Police and Crime Commissioner is encouraging people to take part in an online discussion next week to talk about crime in the area.

Tim Passmore will be joined by Suffolk Constabulary’s Chief Constable, Steve Jupp, to answer your questions during a two-hour long web chat.

It will be hosted on Suffolk Constabulary’s website – www.suffolk.police.uk – on Wednesday, November 4 between 5.30pm and 7.30pm.

Mr Passmore said: “Having direct contact with members of the public is very important to me.

“I would encourage anyone with a question or comment to log on and get involved, tell us what you think as your opinion really matters.”

Chief Constable Steve Jupp said: “I’m keen to talk to people about the issues that affect them and am looking forward to discussing some of our positive police work.

“We have not been able to hold our usual public meetings, so we hope this live web chat will give people a chance to engage with us directly and raise any issues they want.”