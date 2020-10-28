Search

Advanced search

Chance to discuss crime with police chief at online meeting

PUBLISHED: 15:46 28 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:53 28 October 2020

Tim Passmore and Steve Jupp. Picture: Office of the PCC

Tim Passmore and Steve Jupp. Picture: Office of the PCC

Archant

Suffolk’s Police and Crime Commissioner is encouraging people to take part in an online discussion next week to talk about crime in the area.

Tim Passmore will be joined by Suffolk Constabulary’s Chief Constable, Steve Jupp, to answer your questions during a two-hour long web chat.

It will be hosted on Suffolk Constabulary’s website – www.suffolk.police.uk – on Wednesday, November 4 between 5.30pm and 7.30pm.

Mr Passmore said: “Having direct contact with members of the public is very important to me.

“I would encourage anyone with a question or comment to log on and get involved, tell us what you think as your opinion really matters.”

Chief Constable Steve Jupp said: “I’m keen to talk to people about the issues that affect them and am looking forward to discussing some of our positive police work.

“We have not been able to hold our usual public meetings, so we hope this live web chat will give people a chance to engage with us directly and raise any issues they want.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Watton now has coronavirus rate above 400 amid factory outbreak

Watton has a higher infection rate than parts of Greater Manchester and South Yorkshire following the coronavirus outbreak at Cranswick Country Foods. Picture: Archant

Irresponsible or common sense? Readers react to Rule of Six on Christmas Day

Do you think the rule of six should be lifted for Christmas Day Picture: monkeybusinessimages/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Covid fears over Cranswick workers’ living conditions raised weeks before outbreak

Breckland Council held a meeting in September about the living conditions in Watton of Cranswick workers. Picture: Marc Betts

MP demands ‘fast’ decision on factory’s future after coronavirus outbreak

Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman has demanded a quick decision over the potential closure of Cranswick Country Foods in Watton, where there has been a coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Archant

Sorensen becomes the seventh Danish player to represent Norwich City

Jacob Sorensen in aerial battle for Norwich at Brentford Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images