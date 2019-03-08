Tax adviser who stole thousands from clients at Lovewell Blake set to be sentenced

A senior tax adviser who stole thousands of pounds from his customers is expected to be jailed today.

Timothy Bash, 58, of Dereham Road, Mattishall, was working as a tax manager with Lovewell Blake in Norwich when he inflated his clients bills and tax returns for almost seven years.

Last month he pleaded guilty to abusing his position of trust and obtaining payments from clients in lieu of fictitious or inflated bills or tax liabilities.

The judge warned him at the time to expect a "substantial term in prison".